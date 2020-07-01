TN corona tally goes up by 3,882 to 94,049

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) As many as 3,882 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the number of cases to 94,049, said the Health Department, here on Wednesday.

With 63 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 toll has risen to 1,264.

The good news was 2,582 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, increasing the number of cured persons in the state to 52,926.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 39,856. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 4,617.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 2,182 people testing positive and the tally stands at 60,533. The active cases in the city stands at 22,777.

