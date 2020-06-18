Trending now

And now, filmmaker Onir has flown in…

Delhi govt not making optimum use of…

HC turns down German rape accused’s plea,…

Gutkha baron Wadhwani siphoned GST money to…

Urvashi Rautela blames herself for “missed chance”…

TN corona tally goes up to 52,334,…

58 injured soldiers would resume duty in…

149 positive cases take J&K’s Covid tally…

BJP looks for multiple gains from RS…

Karnataka mini-secretariat to be shut on Friday…

Canindia News

TN corona tally goes up to 52,334, toll now 625

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) As many as 2,141 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department said the new cases took the total tally to 52,334, while the number of Covid-19 patients who breathed their last went up by 49 to 625 persons as on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 cured persons discharged from various hospitals on Thursday was 1,017 and the total tally at 28,641.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 23,065.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 2,619.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,373 persons testing positive for the virus, taking its total to 37,070.

–IANS

vj/vd

Related posts

Jamaat returnee, 2 nurses test corono positive in Gurugram

CanIndia New Wire Service

Legal Metrology team raids shops, imposes fines in Delhi

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rahul to lead opposition delegation to Kashmir

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.