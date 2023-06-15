INDIA

TN court rejects Senthil Balaji’s plea against remand

A Principal Sessions Court in Chennai rejected Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s petition seeking to reject his remand for 15 days.

The judge informed the petitioner’s advocate that “this was not valid as judicial custody has already been granted”.

The court also rejected the Enforcement Directorate petition seeking custody of the minister. The ED had requested the court to grant permission to question him in custody as he did not cooperate properly during the earlier interrogation. Principal Sessions judge S. Alli said that the application of the ED could not be allowed.

In the petition for custody of the minister, the ED had informed the court that the benami properties of Senthil Balaji worth Rs 25 crore were traced. The agency said that the minister had financed a property bought in the name of a relative.

The Madras High Court will consider a habeas corpus petition filed by Senthil Balaji’s wife. A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices Nisha Banu and Bharat Chakravarthy will consider the plea this afternoon.

