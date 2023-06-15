The Chennai sessions court principal judge, S. Alli will on Thursday hear the case on the bail application of arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise minister, Senthil Balaji.

Balaji was sent to judicial custody for a period of two weeks till June 28 by the District & & Sessions Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an application before the court for taking the minister in custody for further interrogation.

The ED Deputy Director, Karthik Desari who is the investigating officer had filed petition in the court for taking Senthil Balaji into their custody for further questioning.

The court will also hear another application for shifting the minister from the Omandurar government hospital to Kaveri multi-specialty hospital.

