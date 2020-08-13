TN Covid cases up by 5,835

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu logged 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours while a total of 5,146 people were cured of the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state, said the Health Department on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the department said 5,835 persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally to 320,355.

The total number of Covid-19-cured patients discharged from various hospitals in the state went up by 5,146 to 261,459.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 53,499. The state recorded the deaths of 119 Covid-19 patients taking the death toll till date to 5,397.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 went up to 15,614.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 989 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 113,058.

