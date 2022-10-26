Tamil Nadu cyber forensic experts are tracing the footprints of Jameesha Mubin and his five accomplices to find out the individuals and organisations they were acquainted with. The police is also trying to unearth the magnitude of the crime and whether this was only the tip of the iceberg.

A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Cyber wing while speaking to IANS said, “We are tracking the mobile phone calls details of the deceased Jameesha Mubin and the five arrested persons to find out their acquaintances and their ground supporters or foot soldiers.”

The sleuths are trying to unearth the source of the explosives found at the home of the killed Jameesha Mubin and his accomplices. Chemicals that are used for making country bombs include potassium nitrate and sulphur which were found there.

A meeting of the Tamil Nadu government officials presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has decided to recommend a NIA investigation in the case.

The cyber sleuths are also trying to unearth the places the deceased Jameesha and his accomplices had visited in recent times. The NIA had questioned Mubin in 2019 in connection with a case and let him off.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has said that the state home department had not monitored the activities of Jameesha Mubin even after he was questioned by the NIA. The cyber sleuths are now trying to do a fact check on Mubin and the close contacts that he had in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

