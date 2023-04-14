INDIA

TN: Deceased personnel remembered on National Fire Service Day

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu fire and rescue personnel on Friday paid homage to the firefighters who died while performing their duties, on the National Fire Service day.

State Director General of Police C.Sylendra Babu and DGP, Fire and Rescue Services, Abash Kumar placed wreaths at the martyrs column.

The DGP of Police and the DGP of Fire and Rescue Services led the serving and retired personnel in paying homage to the deceased firefighters.

Notably, every year on April 14, homage is paid to the brave fire force personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. It was on this day in 1944, as many as 66 personnel of the Bombay Fire Brigade died during a fire fighting operation on board a ship, SS Port Stikinis that was berthed at the Victoria deck and laden with explosives, including cotton bales and oil drums, to the tune of 1200 tonnes.

DGP Abash Kumar read out the names of the personnel from the state who lost their lives while serving the force from 1955 onwards.

He also recalled the personnel of other states of the country who had laid down their lives in 2022 while serving the force.

The week from April 14-21 is observed as ‘Fire Safety Week’ with the theme for 2023 being a Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure'(AGNI)

20230414-161604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Lokayukta gives clean chit to Minister in reappointment of Kannur...

    How Sumeet Vyas got writing ‘Tripling’ season 3

    K’taka rape case: Cabbie took selfie before assaulting woman

    First flight to land on Sep 1 at Mopa airport