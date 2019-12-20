TN Deputy CM, DMK chief Stalin’s CRPF security withdrawn

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Centre has withdrawn the VIP security of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) leader M. K. Stalin, officials said on Thursday.

Panneerselvam had “Y+” category security cover while Stalin had a “Z+” protection being provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — a paramilitary force mandated to provide VIP security as well as internal security across the country along with hyper-sensitive areas such as Maoist-affected states and Jammu and Kashmir.

The government took the decision to remove the security cover of the two politicians following the threat assessment review based on Central security agencies report and approved by the Union Home Ministry, said the officials.

The CRPF were providing security to the two leaders of Tamil Nadu and it is learnt that the paramilitary forces’s cover of the two leaders were withdrawn after the state police took over the charge of providing protection to them.

–IANS

rak/vd