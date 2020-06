Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s brother O. Raja tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday.

According to sources, Raja, Chairman of Theni District Milk Producers Cooperative Society, was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Raja is the younger brother of Panneerselvam.

–IANS

