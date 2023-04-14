INDIA

TN: Desilting work in Cauvery basin channels before May end

Tamil Nadu Public works department will complete desilting works in 78 channels that carry water from Cauvery before May end.

The work will be conducted in Channels in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in a distance of 1000 km at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

This is to felicitate the Cauvery water released from Mettur dam to reach agricultural fields without hindrance.

A senior officer of the PWD in Mayiladuthurai told IANS, “The desilting work will commence in a week and will be completed by the end of May 2023.”

The channels are classified as A,B,C,D,E,F,G. These are classified according to their branching and farmers demand that the desilting be completed as early as possible so that the agricultural work is not affected.

Ranganathan .S, a farmer while speaking to IANS underlined, “Desilting is important without which the farming cannot be done.”

