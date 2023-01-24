INDIA

TN District Collector commences probe on complaint about twin tumbler system

The District Collector (DC) of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu has commenced a probe into a complaint filed by Dalit political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on the existence of a twin tumbler system.

On Monday, VCK office bearers had petitioned DC V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy that the SC/ST people were demarcated in the district and that there were cases of the twin tumbler system in hotels and restaurants across Krishnagiri.

Some hotels and small tea shops in rural areas of Tamil Nadu provide tea and water to those belonging to the Dalit community in a separate tumbler. This is called as the twin tumbler system.

According to the local police, the VCK has complained of 11 villages, including Belpatti, Manjukondapalli, Arthakkal, Doddur, and Devakoundanandodi, in Anchetti taluk of practicing the system.

Recently, a drinking water tank that supplies water to a Dalit colony in Vengavail, Pudukottai district, was found with human excreta.

During inquiry into case, the Pudukottai District Collector also found widespread deployment of the twin tumbler system.

