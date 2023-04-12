INDIA

TN district collector in spot after video of assistant carrying his shoes goes viral

Kallakurichi district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has come under fire after a video of him reportedly asking his assistant to pick up his shoes turned viral.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Koothandavar temple in Koovagam village near Ulundurpet in the district.

As per reports, the collector had gone to the temple to oversee the preparations for the 18-day Chithirai — the largest festival of the transgender community.

The video shows the collector removing his shoes and gesturing to his assistant to carry them. The assistant was seen walking around carrying the shoes.

However, the collector denied the incident saying that the video was edited. He told media persons that he had not asked his assistant to carry the shoes. There were several officials from various departments who were part of the team to review the preparations.

He said that the video was edited to make it look as if he had asked his assistant to carry his shoes.

