INDIA

TN engineering counselling to be held after NEET: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Counselling for Engineering seats in Tamil Nadu will be held after the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), state Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said here on Wednesday.

The NEET for this year is to be held on July 17.

He also said that the government will be conducting online counselling for engineering admissions this year also, adding that the higher education department officials will be holding a meeting regarding the modalities on coming Tuesday.

More felicitation centres would be arranged in schools and that he has had a discussion with school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding the same, he said.

Several students are visiting the private browsing centres for online counselling and to prevent that the government was planning felicitation centres in schools.

The minister also said that the lateral entry of diploma students into engineering programmes has also been given a go-ahead to prevent the lapse of engineering seats in the state.

20220511-155414

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in UP district

    Woman hangs herself, in-laws make video

    ‘Waited for long’, SC to decide punishment for Vijay Mallya in...

    International Geological Congress from Sunday