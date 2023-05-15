INDIA

TN Excise Minister Senthil Balaji files 4 defamation suits against YouTuber

Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Senthil Balaji on Monday filed four defamation suits against YouTuber Savukku Shankar alias A. Shankar at the Chennai Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.

The minister, in the defamation suits, said that blogger Shankar, in his interviews with, various YouTube channels, claimed that Balaji would topple the Tamil Nadu government soon like Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra as the ruling DMK was frustrated with him.

Balaji also said that Savukku Shankar has posted various defamatory and baseless posts and comments against the minister on his Twitter handle, and these comments were per se false, defamatory and has scandalous imputations against him.

The complaint said that the posts had tarnished the complainant’s dedicated hard work and public service, and prayed before the court to punish Shankar under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Shankar was earlier jailed for a period of six months for his remarks on the higher judiciary. The court had suo motu contempt proceedings against Shankar for his remarks to a You Tube channel on July 22 that ‘The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption’.

