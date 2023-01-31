INDIA

TN extends deadline for linking Aadhaar to electricity consumer number

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said that the government has extended the last date for linking Aadhaar to electricity consumer to February 15 from the earlier deadline was January 31.

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for consumers to link their Aadhaar card with the electricity consumer numbers to avail of subsidy for the first 100 units of power consumed.

At a press conference after an interaction with top- officers of the Tamil Nadu electricity board, Balaji said that this would be the last extension of the deadline as only 9 per cent of consumers are to link Aadhaar cards with electricity consumer numbers.

He said that of the 2.67 crore electricity consumers in the state, 2.42 crore have already linked their Aadhaar number with the electricity number. The minister said that these consumers include domestic, huts, agricultural, handloom, and power loom weavers.

The minister said that among the 2.17 crore domestic consumers, only 15 lakh are to link their Aadhaar with the electricity numbers. Balaji said that the biggest backlog was in the linking of Aadhar details of those with hut connections. Among this category of the 9.44 lakh consumers, only 5.11 lakh consumers have linked Aadhaar with electricity consumer numbers.

20230131-182206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cyclone Yaas: PM announces Rs 1K cr relief package after aerial...

    Rediscover Southern Thailand’s tropical paradise

    Govt must follow suggestions of experts to impose lockdown: Congress

    ‘Left with no other option’, Amit Malviya on his decision to...