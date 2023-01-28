The Tamil Nadu government’s flagship ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, aimed at the upskilling students to make them industry-friendly, will now be extended to students of Arts and Science colleges of the state.

At present, training is being provided to 3 lakh engineering students of the state.

With the government in for providing training to students of Arts and Science colleges which has a strength of 4.5 lakh students, there will be a total of 7.5 lakh students who will be given enhanced professional skill training so that they would be industry ready by the time they graduate.

The scheme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 1, 2022, was primarily intended for Engineering students.

It was launched after massive complaints that students graduating from engineering colleges of states lacked proper skills.

After the launch of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, several students were upskilled and it helped them be confident while giving interviews for jobs.

The nodal agency for the promotion of the scheme is Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

The TNSDC is presently offering training in Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Green Energy, Logistics, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Personality development as also training for appearing in competitive exams.

The skill development body is also providing jobs to the students who have undergone training, mostly in the areas of construction, leather industry, automotive, banking, financial and insurance services. The authorities, however, said that jobs would be provided in more sectors in the days to come and added that discussions are on with various industries to provide breaks to graduate students.

The Tamil Nadu government is also planning to provide a mentorship programme for the students that would help them meet, interact and learn from these mentors who are industry leaders. The experience and expertise of these mentors would be a major support system for these students in their future endeavours.

The Skill development corporation has also organised a ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ short film festival so that students make films on importance of skill development at an early age in school.

