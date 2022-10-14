The families of people working in various parts of Kerala who had left their native villages for seeking better jobs are returning to their respective villages after cases of human sacrifice were unearthed.

Padma (52), one of the victims of the twin sacrifice in Kerala, was a native of Erapetty in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu and had gone to Kerala 15 years ago seeking better fortune. It may be noted that the wages in Kerala are more than double than what they were getting in Kerala.

Several people in Dharmapuri and other parts of the state are now moving back from Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts of Kerala where a large number of Tamil people are working.

Shanthi (42), a vegetable vendor in Ernakulam along with her husband, Saminathan at Kaloor market has come back to Erapetty in Dharmapuri. While speaking to IANS, Shanthi who is fluent in Malayalam said, “We have been working in Ernakulam for the past 18 years and the city has given us everything. But the brutal human sacrifice in which a Tamil woman was murdered and chopped into pieces is haunting me. We can’t stay anymore in Ernakulam and we think that even if we get half the wages, we have decided to settle in our home town.”

Two women, Padma and Roslyn were lured by Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed promising them a huge amount if they worked in a movie. Roslyn was the first to be killed after luring her to Elanthur at the residence of Bhagaval Singh and Laila. Her body was chopped to pieces and blood splattered in all corners of the home as part of Arabic Black magic for getting fortune and wealth. This incident occurred in June and in September Padma was also brought to the same place, brutally killed, and her body chopped into pieces.

Krishnaveni, (36) along with her husband Sukumaran was into ironing at Thiruvananthapuram and are natives of Theni. Sukumaran while speaking to IANS from Theni said, “Thiruvananthapuram was more than a home to me, but I am fed up now and will not stop there again. Will do some small menial jobs here in Cumbum and Theni and will survive. I will stay in my hometown along with my relatives and family rather than in a place that is not safe for us.”

Meanwhile, the family of Padma has petitioned the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take efforts to bring her mutilated and chopped body parts back home. Her elder son, R. Seddu, who is a lecturer at government polytechnic, requested the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to bring her body back to her hometown.

Padma’s husband, Ranga, was at Erupetty, Dharmapuri for the past few months, as he was not keeping good health, and Padma, was also to join the family after working for a few more months in Ernakulam when the tragedy struck her.

It may be noted that from Erupetty village only nine families were living in Ernakulam and all of them are back home now. Sunitha Mani, (48), a manual labourer in Ernakulam while speaking to IANS said, “I am from Dharmapuri and have been living at Ernakulam for 15 years. Now I want to go back. Better to be at home with poor funds rather than getting killed in unknown places.”

20221014-125407