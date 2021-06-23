Murugesan, a 47-year-old farmer from Edayappatti, Salem district who was brutally assaulted by a policeman in broad daylight, died on Wednesday, following which, the family demanded action against the erring officials.

The incident leading to the policeman assaulting Murugesan using a ‘lathi’ (baton) started after the farmer entered into an argument with the policeman at Pappinaickenpatti check post on Tuesday.

A video clip of the policeman beating Murugesan, who was in an inebriated state, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the policeman was seen beating Murugesan until he fell unconscious.

The policeman continued with the beating even after Murugesan and his friends were pleading before him. Three other policemen were also present at the site of the incident but they were mute spectators to the incident.

Police sources told IANS that Murugesan entered into an altercation with the policeman after he and his two other friends were returning from a bar where the three had liquor.

The video which went viral was shot by a villager who had accompanied Murugesan.

Murugesan’s wife Annakili told reporters that stringent action be taken against all the four policemen involved in the incident even though only one policeman was seen beating her husband. She said that the other three policemen were also part of the brutal assault as they did not try to prevent the policeman from beating a hapless person.

She said that he left the house at 3 p.m. and was assaulted at 5 p.m. After Murugesan fell unconscious following the beating, his friends took him immediately to the local Primary Health Centre at Thumbal and later at the Government hospital at Attur. After his health deteriorated, doctors referred him to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on Wednesday morning.

Murugesan is survived by his wife Annakili, two daughters, and a son.

Local people, including the relatives and friends of Murugesan gathered in large numbers in front of the Yethapur police station demanding stringent action against the erring policeman. A heavy police posse has been also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

