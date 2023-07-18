Farmers of Tamil Nadu’s delta region have called for a road blockade on July 25 in protest against Karnataka not releasing the Cauvery river water to the state as per a Supreme Court order.

Speaking to IANS, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Sami Natarajan said that if the quantum of water released was not sufficient, ‘kuruvai’, or short term, crops sown in tail end areas will wilt.

He said that the kuruvai crop will only last only if Karnataka releases 122.24 tmcft of the Cauvery water it owes to Tamil Nadu for the months of June, July and August.

He said that for the month of June, there was a deficit of 6.29 tmcft of water and for July, Karnataka is yet to release, 31.24 tmcft from its dams as per the Supreme Court order.

Natarajan said the road blocade will be in effect at all taluk and block headquarters in the delta districts.

The farmers will also come out against Karnataka’s move to build a dam at Mekedatu.

