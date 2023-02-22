BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the state’s farmers, who have lost their crops during the sudden unexpected rains, will receive their compensation within a week.

Talking to media persons at Tiruvarur, he said that the crop loss data has been collected and was under processing.

Stalin said that the government has taken measures so that the compensation amount will be credited in a week’s time to the account of the farmers.

He said that he has undertaken field visits to meet people and also to ascertain on the problems faced in the implementation of DMK poll promises. However, the Chief Minister said that more than 85 per cent of the poll promises were implemented and added that the remaining will also be implemented soon as they were delayed due to a shortage of funds.

The Chief Minister said that he has already undertaken two such meetings and added that on March 5, he will be covering Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Sivagangai districts and added that he would be visiting the Delta districts also soon.

