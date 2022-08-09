The Vriddachalam police in Tamil Nadu arrested a man whose minor son hit a toddler with his speeding two-wheeler killing her on the spot at Vijayamananagaram, Vriddachalam, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the child was playing in front of her house when the two-wheeler being driven by the 13-year-old boy hit her.

Locals immediately rushed the girl to the Vriddachalam general hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police booked a case against the minor boy and his father under Section 304 Part II (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The local police said that the boy’s father was negligent to give the two-wheeler to the minor.

The man is being questioned.

