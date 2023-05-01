Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the latter’s Alwarpet residence here on Monday amid speculations of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

There are reports that Stalin is gearing up for a reshuffle in the cabinet before the second anniversary celebrations of the government.

Thiaga Rajan is in the focus after the BJP state President K. Annamalai released two audio clippings in which a person whose voice resembled to that of the Minister was speaking about corruption in government and the involvement of the CM’s son Udyanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan.

The minister had dismissed the audio clip and said that Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used to mimic his voice. He has also earlier met the Chief Minister and informed his point.

However, sources in DMK told IANS that the Finance Minister expressed his willingness to resign from the Stalin cabinet and to go back to the US where he had worked as a banker.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on May 2 evening and after this a reshuffle is likely. The Chief Minister has expressed his unhappiness with the performance of some of his cabinet colleagues.

It is in this context that the meeting between PTR and Stalin assumed significance.

