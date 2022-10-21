INDIA

TN fisherman injured in firing by Indian Navy

A fisherman from Tamil Nadu was injured after he was reportedly fired at by a patrolling team of the Indian Navy in the Palk Bay on Friday, sources said.

K. Veeravel, the 30-year-old fisherman from Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district, has been hospitalised.

According to the sources, the incident occurred when the patrolling team from a station in Uchipuli opened fire at a fishing boat with 10 persons on board, after it did not heed to their signal to halt.

Veeravel received bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach.

In a statement, the Navy said: “The Indian Navy maintains a continuous vigil over the crucial waters of Palk Bay, which separates India and Sri Lanka.

“During the early hours of October 21, 2022, a suspicious boat was observed by an Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat.

“One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and was shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable.”

