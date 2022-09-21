INDIA

TN fishermen protest against Sri Lankan navy chasing fishers, destroying nets

NewsWire
0
0

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram area were protesting against the Sri Lankan Navy chasing away fishers and destroying the fishing nets.

The protests started on Tuesday.

Recently, eight Indian fishermen from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen association leaders told IANS that the protest was against the destruction of fishing nets and boats and the Sri Lankan Navy creating hurdles for the Indian fishermen from fishing in the sea.

Jesuraj, President of All Mechanised Fishing Boats Association while speaking to IANS said, “The fishermen from Rameswaram had commenced fishing on Monday night after a week of protest against the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Lankan Navy. However, on Tuesday early morning when they were fishing near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), the fishermen were chased away by the Lankan Navy officers. This led to the destruction of fishing nets and damage to boats.”

He said that each fishing boat had lost around Rs 1 lakh in damages and 25 fishing boats returned to the shores empty-handed.

R. Christopher, a fisherman from Rameswaram while speaking to IANS said, “Our life is going through a difficult phase. The Sri Lankans are turning more and more aggressive by the day. If the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu do not take any immediate action, our lives will become miserable and we don’t know how to go ahead.”

Eight Indian fishermen from Pudukottai, who were arrested on Tuesday by the Sri Lankan navy for crossing the IMBL, are in custody and their mechanized boats are also under siege.

20220921-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man stabs brother to death with scissors

    Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

    Vijay Antony’s Telugu film with director Balaji Kumar titled ‘Hatya’

    You don’t have to get scared; it’s just a phase: Sameera...