With buses of Tamil Nadu’s cash-strapped State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) to now start carrying goods, the decision will benefit MSME industries of the state, especially those dealing with food grains and eatables.

The food grain and eatable manufacturers were earlier depending on trucks to transport these goods from various parts of the state to the commercial hubs like Chennai, Erode, Madurai, Salem, and Coimbatore.

The SETC has now taken a decision that each bus would carry 100 to 150 kg of goods so that revenue from non-ticket sales is also obtained for the corporation. When the department announced that it would commence operations on August 3, it was welcomed by the MSME, food grain, and eatable manufacturers, some of whom are prestigious food products of Tamil Nadu having GI tags also.

R. Krishnan of Tirunelveli Halwa said that the product was now being transported in trucks that offer services on alternate days and sometimes after two days. This leads to the eatable delivery being delayed and in turn, affects the quality.

“With the SETC buses opening up goods services, we at Tirunelveli Halwa are to benefit and we can send the product in bags of 100 and 150 kgs on regular intervals and maybe even twice a day to Chennai as there is a good frequency of buses from here,” Krishnan told IANS.

An SETC official told IANS that MSME and food sector industries can transport their products in 100 to 150 kg bags and “even if they want to transport more, we can accept the orders as many buses are plying the same route and they can collect the goods from our depots”.

The food items that are being presently transported or ferried in trucks are Tirunelveli Halwa, Uthukuli butter, Thoothukudi macaroon, Kovilpatti groundnut candy, Nagerocil nendran, and other food products.

