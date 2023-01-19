INDIA

TN forest department monitoring leopard that killed cat

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu forest department is closely monitoring the movements of a leopard that recently killed a domestic cat and later walked into Valparai town.

A senior officer with the Valparai Forest division told IANS that four forest officers are monitoring the leopard and have warned the people of the area to keep the domestic animals including pets and cattle in proper enclosures with sufficient protection.

The leopard was captured in the CCTV visuals of shops in Valparai town walking through the street. The leopard had on Monday killed a cat and then walked through the street.

The Valparai division Forest officer, G. Venkatesh told media persons that the department was closely monitoring the movement of the leopard and is bent on preventing any man-animal conflict in the area.

He said that there has been one complaint regarding the killing of a cat and not any other complaint of a domestic animal or cattle being killed by the leopard.

Forest officials also told IANS that the department will monitor closely the movement of the leopard and if it is again venturing into the human settlements, the department would decide on further action.

20230119-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Bangladesh, Tripura exports natural rubber to Nepal

    Neighbouring states wooing investors from K’taka not in good taste: Bommai

    Kharif paddy MSP hiked by Rs 72 per quintal, cotton by...

    Makers of ‘Vikrant Rona’ refuse Rs 100 cr OTT release offer