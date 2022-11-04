INDIA

TN Forest department on alert as Tiruppur villagers spot leopard

NewsWire
0
0

The Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu forest department is on high alert after villagers of Palladum in Tiruppur district complained of spotting a leopard in their area.

Swinging into action, the forest department conducted a recce of the fields and other areas of the village where the leopard could probably be hiding. Though there has not been any complaint regarding the animal attack, the locals are worried about it attacking the school-going children and their cattle.

P.R. Ramasamy, a farmer at Palladium village, told IANS, “We are certain of the presence of a leopard in the village and have registered a complaint with the Tiruppur forest office. They inspected the fields and nearby shrubs to find out whether the animal was hiding there, However, it was not found.”

He said that the forest department officials had verified the CCTV visuals of the presence of a leopard. However, when asked, a senior official of the forest department said, “We scanned the CCTV footage provided by a farmer in whose farmland the animal was seen last night. The quality of the video is bad but the animal in it did resemble a leopard. We are alert and are bringing more forest officials to track its movement and capture it.”

The forest department officials, however, said that they have spoken to several villagers, who were not sure whether the animal was indeed a leopard.

20221104-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Music director Vipin Patwa opens up on working with Arijit, Shankar...

    Global EV shipments up 79% YoY in Q1, Tesla leads: Report

    Maa Durga worshipped as Ardhanariswara by Kolkata transgenders

    Yogi-Akhilesh meet and greet each other in UP Assembly