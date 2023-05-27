Tamil Nadu forest department has issued orders to dart the rogue wild elephant, ‘Arikomban’ which reached Cumbum town on Saturday.

The elephant which was relocated from the Chinnakanal area in Idukki district to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) is attached with a radio collar after it was relocated to the PTR on April 29.

It will be tranquilised on Sunday before 3 p.m.

The Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Meghamalai is in charge of the operation to tranquilize the elephant and to relocate it to Varusanadu valley area.

In its order, the state forest department said that the elephant has to be immediately tranquilised and relocated to the deep forests. The department said that if the elephant again reaches human settlements, it could pose a threat to human life. Tamil Nadu forest department veterinarians Dr Kalaivanan and Dr Prakash will lead the operation. Kumki elephants will also be brought to Cumbum town to help the forest department relocate the elephant.

Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister A.K. Saseendran told media persons on Saturday that the forest department was to capture the tusker and convert it into a Kumki elephant.

However, following a petition by animal activists, the Kerala High Court prevented the elephant from being captured and instead directed to relocate it in a forest area where water and grass were available in plenty. Hence, the elephant was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve.

