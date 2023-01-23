INDIA

TN Forest Department to resume efforts to capture ‘Karuppan’ next week

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which had undertaken frantic but fruitless efforts to capture wild tusker ‘Karuppan’, that had reportedly killed people and created havoc for residents of Hasanur, Thalavadi, and Jeerahali forest ranges, will resume the operation next week.

The Forest Department’s special team was able to fire a tranquiliser injection at Karuppan on January 14 but the elephant did not faint and escaped into the deep forest.

The special team again fired tranquilisers at the elephant but still, it did not faint. Following this, Forest Department officials held a high-level meeting of special team members, Rapid Response Team members, veterinarians, and others to bring a solution to the capture of the elephant.

According to a senior member of the Forest Department team, the team was planning to fire one more tranquiliser but refrained following advice from animal health experts that the elephant’s health could be affected.

“We are waiting for a week to resume operations as if we fire a tranquiliser again on the elephant, it may affect its physical health. Since the past few days, the elephant has not come to the main area and we are closely monitoring it,” a senior officer, who is taking part in the operation, told IANS.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Forest Department on Sunday captured a wild tusker that was instrumental in the killing of a person and wreaking havoc at the residential areas in Palakkad district. The elephant, code-named ‘PT7’, is now in the kraal.

20230123-180004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security breach should be probed by Sitting HC Judge: Cong MP

    Why BJP is winning Assembly elections in Assam?

    IPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as replacement for Jason...

    K’taka launches ‘CM Bala Seva Scheme’ to help Covid orphan children