The Tamil Nadu forest department is in pursuit of a Makhna elephant that has been creating problems for the villagers in the Palacode forest range in parts of Marandahalli, Palacode, Papparapatti, and some areas of Pannagram.

Farmers of the area had filed several petitions with the district administration of Dharmapuri which led to the forest department deploying a Kumki elephant in pursuit of the Makhna elephant which has been creating trouble for the people of the area.

Local people told IANS that there were three elephants that were creating trouble and have been camping in the area for the past few days. However, the special squad of the Tamil Nadu forest department arrived and drove away two of the elephants but the Makhna elephant was still there creating trouble for the farmers.

Palacode forest range officer Nagaraj, while speaking to IANS, said, “We have driven away two of the three elephants but the Makhna is very temperamental and is creating problems. It is also not responding to fireworks and is standing at the border of the forest area. We have brought in a Kumki elephant, Chinnathambi from Annamalai Forest reserve.”

The forest department official said that the Kumki and the veterinary team led by Dr. Prakash are ready to capture the elephant after the Chief Wild Life warden gave the nod following a petition from the local people.

