INDIA

TN forest dept deploys 300-member team to capture rogue ‘Arikomban’ (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu forest department has deployed 300 personnel and three ‘kumki’ elephants to capture the rogue elephant relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala.

The elephant had reached Cumbum town in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Saturday and had created havoc by destroying two auto-rickshaws. Three people were injured when they fell down while running away from the elephant.

Three ‘kumki’ elephants are also deployed along with two veterinary doctors of the Tamil Nadu forest department and 300 forest personnel for tranquilizing the elephant.

The elephant, however, has now moved into the forests and Tamil Nadu forest department authorities told IANS that the department is tracing the elephant. The senior officers said that they have made preparations to prevent the elephant from entering the human settlements.

It may be noted that ‘Arikomban’ (in Malayalam ‘Ari’ is rice and ‘komban’ is tusker and hence the name ‘Arikomban) is fond of rice and had destroyed several public distribution shops in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district in Kerala in search of rice. At least 11 people were also trampled to death by the tusker in Chinnakanal.

On April 29, the Kerala forest department had tranquilized and captured the elephant and then relocated it to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) around 100 km from Chinnakanal. The elephant was fixed with a radio collar before it was relocated in PTR. The Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest departments had joined the movement of the elephant.

The elephant suddenly reached Cumbum town on Saturday and signals in the radio collar of the elephant were not providing indications which were attributed to the cloudy nature in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

20230528-142601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coffee is all you need!

    Jitendra Singh, Delhi BJP team interact with students during Pariksha Pe...

    Samvat 2078 to kick in with a big bang

    Tripura polls: EC’s special efforts for voting in bordering villages, vigil...