TN forest dept deploys two kumki elephants to trap wild tusker in Erode

The Tamil Nadu forest department has deployed a team of officials along with two ‘kumki’ elephants to trap and capture a rogue wild tusker — ‘Karuppan’ — which has destroyed people’s properties in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district.

‘Kumki’ or ‘koomkie’ is a term used for trained captive Asian elephants used in operations to trap wild tuskers.

The forest department has deployed two kumki elephants — ‘Bomman’ and ‘Sujay’ — to monitor the movement of the wild tusker. It had made two attempts earlier to capture Karuppan and had even fired tranquiliser darts at him but the tusker escaped into the dense forests of the tiger reserve.

However, the tusker has again started invading people’s localities, destroying properties and crops.

The crops that are about to be harvested, including sugarcane and paddy, have been destroyed by the elephant and complaints have been lodged with the forest department by the villagers.

While local people have alleged that Karuppan was involved in killing humans also, the forest department has not confirmed it.

In January, the Tamil Nadu forest department had tried to capture the elephant, but it had mingled with the herd and escaped after darts were fired at him.

A senior forest department official at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve told IANS that the department is keen to capture the tusker for which two kumki elephants are being deployed from the Madhumalai Tiger Reserve.

The department is finalising the team members and veterinarians who will be part of the team and once the green signal is received from the state forest department, the operation to capture the rogue elephant will commence.

20230320-211202

