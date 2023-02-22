The Tamil Nadu forest department is on high alert after a troublesome makhna elephant that was captured and relocated to deep forests on February 6 is back in the mainland in Pollachi.

The elephant, which was radio-collared after it was captured, has reached Pollachi mainland after traversing more than 30 km through the deep forest.

According to senior officers of the Tamil Nadu forest, around 75 forest officers are on alert as the elephant reached the mainland of Pollachi.

Sources in the forest department told IANS that the elephant has reached the Pollachi mainland area on Tuesday crossing Sethumadai Naluthukuli, KK Pudur, Athurllolachi, Puravipalayam, and reached Govindanur. The radio collar indicated that the elephant had even taken a short rest at Govindanur and then crossed to Madhukarai which was its familiar territory.

The Forest department officials led by Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve ( ATR) Bhargav Teja and Assistant Conservator of Forests, V. Selvaram are leading the team of forest officials who are monitoring the movement of the makhna.

However, sources in the forest department told IANS that as of now, the department has not planned to capture the elephant and is closely monitoring its movement and actions.

The department will also provide compensation to farmers whose coconut trees were pulled down by the elephant on Tuesday during its arrival in the Pollachi area.

