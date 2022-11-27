INDIA

TN forest dept to erect sign boards after boy killed in crocodile attack

The Tamil Nadu forest department will erect sign boards across rivers in the state after an 18-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Old Kollidam river in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu when the boy was grabbed by the crocodile while he was taking his bath in the river.

Local people said that they had seen a crocodile a couple of days ago in the river and had erected sign-boards, warning people but despite that some people were going to bathe and wash their clothes in the river.

Unaware of the presence of the crocodile, the 18-year-old, P. Thirumalai, an ITI student had gone to take bath in the river. After the boy was reported missing in the river, the forest department launched a search operation and by late evening his body was retrieved.

The forest department has already handed over an interim compensation of Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased.

Officials in the forest department of Tamil Nadu told IANS that the balance compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh would be handed over to the family after the postmortem report is made available.

