INDIA

TN forest dept tracking movement of orphaned calves

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu forest department is tracking the movement of two nine-month-old elephant calves orphaned after three female elephants were electrocuted to death on March 7 at Kali Kavundar Kottai Village in Kundalahalli in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu.

Dharmapuri forest range officer Nagaraj told IANS, “The calves were present in the area where the female elephants of the herd were found dead. We tried to feed them fruits and grains but they ate banana leaves and fed on maize fields in the area.”

He said that the elephant calves might continue in the area due to the grief. Elephants, he added, have emotions like humans.

The officer said that the elephant calves were now seen following a tusker and added that the forest department is tracking their movement for which an eight-member team has been deputed.

Dung samples of the calves to learn about the health condition of these animals found them to be healthy.

Notably, six days after the female elephants were electrocuted, the calves remained in Marandahalli where the tragedy took place. The Madras High Court had directed the state forest department to closely monitor the movement of the calves after hearing a public interest petition filed by a wildlife enthusiast on the condition of the calves.

20230318-141005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via...

    Absence of sample testing facility, high freight charges upset Kashmir food...

    Adani group’s market cap stands at 260 bn dollars, having grown...

    SC to examine if petitions challenging sedition law should be referred...