The Tamil Nadu forest department has laid twenty camera traps and pressed into service two kumki elephants to trace the Madumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) tiger, officials said on Friday.

However, the big cat is still elusive and the forest department sources told IANS that the search is underway.

The tiger had attacked a forest watcher, K. Bomman when he was perambulating the forest area of MTR near Theppekadu.

While there has not been complaints of the tiger having attacked any other human beings, the tribal settlers have complained to the forest department that it had attacked cows and goats.

The forest department is planning to increase the number of camera traps from the present twenty to twenty-five to trace the tiger.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu forest department told IANS: “We are planning to install more camera traps to trace the tiger. We have to see the health of the tiger as it is targeting animals like cows and goats as also now a human being. The forest department is actively pursuing the animal and we are certain that it will land in our camera trap soon.”

