A 17-year-old girl, whose oocytes were forcibly sold by her mother’s live-in partner, escaped from the government home where she was lodged along with five other girl inmates.

The shelter home staff said that the girls had told them that they could not stay there, and on Sunday evening, they found the girls missing following which they lodged a police complaint. The police have traced all the six girls and brought them back.

Three of the six girls were found at Perumal Malai while three others were traced in Namakkal district.

The 17-year-old girl had complained that she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s live-in partner.

The girl had complained that she was forcibly taken to several private hospitals and her oocytes were sold eight times in 2017.

Her mother, Indrani alias Sumaiya, her live-in partner Syed Ali, an intermediary named S. Malathy and John, who prepared a fake Aadhaar card depicting her birth year as 1995, were arrested and charged under Goonda Act.

The girl had complained that she was taken to private hospitals at Hosur, Perundurai, Erode, Salem, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati where her oocytes were sold eight times for money.

The girl is lodged at the R.N. Pudur home since June 2, 2021 but she had insisted that she be discharged as she wants to live with her grandmother.

20221128-233204