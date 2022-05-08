INDIA

TN government revokes ban on carrying seer in palanquin

The Tamil Nadu government, amid stiff opposition from various Hindu groups and ‘mutts’, has revoked the ban on ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam, or the practice of carrying the seer in a palanquin by his disciples, to be held on May 22.

Seers of various mutts across Tamil Nadu including the Dharmapuram Adheenam had held a meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday night and asked him to revoke the ban on ‘Pattina Pravesam.

Myladuthurai RDO, L. Balaji, citing human rights violations in carrying the pontiff of the mutt on a palanquin, banned the practice leading to a major outcry from across the state and outside.

The Dharmapuram Adheenam had taken a position that the disciples were not engaged in any human rights violation, saying that the disciples carry the seer on their own and after the necessary penance.

BJP state President K. Annamalai has said that he would personally be part of the team to carry the seer in the palanquin if the Tamil Nadu government goes ahead with the ban.

