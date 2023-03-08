Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday returned the Bill to ban online gambling, including on online rummy games.

The Bill against online gambling was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 18, 2022 based on a recommendation by a committee headed by Justice K. Chandru (retd.

The Bill has been lying in the table of the Governor since then.

The Governor had in November 2022 written to the state Legal Affairs Department seeking clarification on some sections of the bill to ban online rummy and to regulate online gaming.

The state government had decided to bring a law to ban online gaming following the death of 22 people, who had committed suicide after they have lost heavily playing these games. After the bill was unanimously passed and the bill awaited the Governor’s consent, several people again committed suicide.

20230308-205205