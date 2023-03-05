Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Sunday urged the North Indian migrant workers in the state not to panic and feel insecure.

In a statement, the Governor said that the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly. He also said that the state government is committed to providing them security.

The migrant workers were panicked after social media was full of stories about North Indians being targetted in the state.

State Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has said that there were no reasons to fear and that there are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu targeting migrant workers from North India.

In a live programme on Saturday, the Chief Minister had said that stringent action would be taken against those spreading rumours.

The police have also assured the people of North India that there are no such issues against migrant labourers from North India in the state.

Meanwhile, police have registered case against the Editor of Dhainik Bhaskar, a popular Hindi daily on charges of spreading rumours.

A case has also been registered against two more people, including BJP Uttar Pradesh Spokesman Prasanth Umrao, on charges of spreading “fake news” of attack on migrant North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu.

