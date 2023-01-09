INDIA

TN Governor walks out of Assembly after acrimonious scenes in House

NewsWire
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi walked out of the Assembly minutes before Chief Minister M.K. Stalin completed reading out the resolutions which demanded to only include the speech printed and approved by the government.

A resolution seeking to relax Rule 17 of the state assembly and not include the speech delivered by the Governor in the Legislative Assembly was unanimously adopted by the House.

Earlier in the day, the Governor in his customary address in the Legislative Assembly had skipped mentioning the Dravidian model of governance as well as did not name the leaders including Thanthai Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and even former Chief Ministers, K. Kamaraj and C.N. Annadurai. However, he mentioned the name of Kalaignar Karunanidhi in another line.

The allies of the DMK, including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), MDMK, and CPI-M, had shouted slogans against the Governor during his address, against the Governor’s mention of Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam recently.

The walkout of the Governor led to him not being present during the National Anthem in the House. The House was adjourned for the day after these incidents.

