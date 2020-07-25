TN govt acquires Jayalalithaa’s home for memorial

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) As part of the plan to convert Veda Nilayam, residence of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa, into a memorial, the Tamil Nadu government has deposited Rs 67.9 crore as the purchase price with the city civil court.

The Chennai district administration, here on Saturday, made public the acquisition and declared that the property was encumbrance-free and vested with the state government. The Rs 67.9 crore, included the Rs 36.8 crore income and wealth tax dues and the compensation to the two legal heirs of Jayalalithaa — J. Deepak and J. Deepa.

The Madras High Court had recently held that Deepa and Deepak were the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa.

They, however, are against the government decision to convert the home into a memorial. According to the government, the legal heirs can move the court to get their share of compensation.

Speaking to a television channel, Deepa said she would continue her fight for the possession of Veda Nilayalam.

