TN govt appoints Shiv Das Meena as new Chief Secretary

 Tamil Nadu government has appointed Shiv Das Meena , a 1989 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Meena, a native of Rajasthan, succeeds V. Iraianbu, who is retiring from service on June 30.

IANS had earlier reported that the state government will be appointing Shiv Das Meena as the new Chief Secretary of the state ahead of Hans Raj Varma who was also in the race for the Chief Secretary post.

Presently, Shiv Raj Meena is the additional chief secretary of the Municipal Administration and water services department and prior to this, he was working in New Delhi with the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.

It may be noted that Shiv Das Meena has good rapport in New Delhi and is highly connected. This, according to sources in DMK, was one of the reasons for considering him as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

