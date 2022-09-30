The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special teams to monitor the paddy procurement in the state. While the department of Food and Civil Supplies is the umbrella body to monitor the procurement, different areas have been earmarked under the supervision of various officers.

There have been several teething issues related to the procurement of paddy with even inadequate space at the direct procurement centres (DPCs) and assessment of moisture levels of paddy as well as online verification of the documents submitted by the farmers who are supplying paddy to these centres.

During the 2022-23 season there has been a surplus production of paddy and due to many unforeseen circumstances, procurement was delayed but has commenced now. In order to have proper monitoring of the procurement, the senior officials are being given charge by the Civil Supplies department.

Civil Supplies Commissioner V. Rajaraman, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Managing Director, S. Prabhakar, and Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation managing director, A. Sivagananam, TNCSC Joint Managing director, K. Karpagam and joint registrar of cooperative societies, A. Shankar are in-charge of the monitoring of the paddy procurement in various districts of the state.

The TNCSC is procuring paddy in delta districts of Tamil Nadu while the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) will procure paddy from non- delta districts.

