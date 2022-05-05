INDIASCI-TECH

TN govt developing new citizen-centric web portal

NewsWire
0
19

The Tamil Nadu government is developing a new citizen-centric web portal, ‘Know Your Government’ with the existing state portal being migrated to the new.

The IT department, according to a statement is also developing a new integrated service delivery platform, ‘E-sevai 2.0’ to replace the present one and to develop a common digital payment solution.

The ‘E-sevai 2.0’ will handle all consumer to government, government to government, and government to consumer payments.

A senior official with the IT department of Tamil Nadu told IANS that the new initiative will provide transparency in payments related to government payments.

To predict malnutrition among children in the age group of 0-5 using the Artificial Intelligence mode, the IT department is developing an android based App similar to ‘Poshan Tracker’ of the central government under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

The state IT department is also in the process of developing the next version of Face recognition attendance system (FRAS 2.0) using artificial intelligence across the state using the Android platform. Sources in the state IT department told IANS that the FRAS 2.0 will be implemented in the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

The state IT department also claims that the Data Purity Project of the department has helped in saving crores of rupees by validating data under various schemes.

20220505-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Social media emerges as a powerful tool in UP panchayat polls

    Fissures appear in Kerala’s Left Front as LJD taunts CPI

    Delimitation Commission meets to finalise J&K plans

    Varanasi B.Com. student develops ‘solar cooling belt’ to replace refrigerators