The Tamil Nadu Health Department has suspended a government doctor who allegedly took unauthorised absence and allowed his son, a house surgeon, to screen patients and launched an enquiry.

The incident occurred at Kavundapadi Government Hospital in Erode district on June 19.

Joint Director, Health Services, Dr. G.S. Gomathi issued suspension orders to Chief Civil Surgeon, Dr T. Dhinakar.

The Health Department has commenced probe on charges that Dr. Dhinakar’s son, Ashwin who has completed MBBS but is undergoing house surgeoncy at Bhavani Government Hospital, treated patients.

A complaint to this effect was received from Murugesan of Kavundapadi, who reached the hospital on June 19 with a complaint of stomach pain and was given medicines by Ashwin. The patient and his family came to understand from other patients and their attendants that Dhinakar was on leave and that his son was treating patients.

Following the complaint, the Health Department questioned patients and their attendants and other hospital staff including paramedics, nurses, and doctors. It was found that Dhinakaran was on unauthorised absence and allowed his son to treat patients.

The Health Department has constituted a special team for probing whether such incidents are taking place in other government hospitals in the state.

