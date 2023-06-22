INDIA

TN govt fails to replace damaged shutters in reservoirs

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu water resources department that had asked the officials to conduct inspection of shutters in all the 90 reservoirs of the state has failed to replace or repair the shutters citing lack of funds.

After the shutter in Parambikulam Dam was washed away during the last monsoon, the state water resources department had asked the officials to conduct a proper inspection in all the reservoirs.

Even after the officials conducted a detailed inspection of the shutters and gave a report, the state water resources department did not take any action. It may be noted that if a shutter is damaged and washed away, then it means that there would be overflow leading to floods and even loss of lives.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department told IANS that the department could not take this further due to a lack of funds with the department.

The officials also told IANS that Poondi reservoir, one of the most important reservoirs in Chennai that provides drinking water to the city needs some minor maintenance works.

The state water resources department has been conducting inspections in all reservoirs since January, but even after providing detailed proposals, the department is not able to take this forward due to a lack of funds.

An official with the water resources department of Tamil Nadu told IANS that they are expecting funds soon and that the department would immediately conduct the repair and replacement works as proposed by the inspection committees.

20230622-102205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This Christmas, bell will toll once again in Srinagar’s abandoned church

    89.49% students clear Class XII Arts exam in Odisha

    Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I have never felt that I’m better or worse...

    K’taka Cong launches video contest for children to promote vaccination, BJP...