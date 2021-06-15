AIADMK’s Chief Coordinator and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday called upon the government hospitals in the state to treat non-Covid patients also

In a statement released here, he said that the non-Covid patients should be treated with utmost care and warned that they would die if proper treatment is not provided to them.

“Poor people are suffering due to this… several people are waiting for their surgeries to be done which unfortunately are not taking place as most of the beds are occupied by Covid patients,” he said.

He said that in big hospitals like the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Stanley Medical College hospital, there is a similar situation prevailing and beds are being occupied by Covid patients with non-Covid patients with severe diseases waiting for their turn to be cured.

He said that while patients who are admitted due to road accidents and pregnant women are getting treatment, those with serious health issues like heart diseases and kidney failures are waiting and were not admitted in hospitals owing to lack of beds. He called upon the hospitals to seriously ponder on this and take utmost care in treating patients having serious ailments other than Covid-19.

He also called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately focus his attention on this matter.

–IANS

aal/vd