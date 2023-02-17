The Tamil Nadu government is planning to book those who dump bio-medical waste in various parts of the state under the Goonda Act.

The Principal Secretary and Undersecretary in the health and family welfare department of Tamil Nadu have written to the National Green Tribunal (Southern Bench) that they will expand the description of ‘Goonda’ under the TN Act 14 of 1982 and will include those who dispose of bio-medical waste in open places.

It may be noted that the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu has already sounded to the government on the menace caused by the illegal dumping of bio-medical waste in the open.

Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu health department, P. Senthil Kumar has conducted a review in all districts of the state where cases were registered since March 2021 against it.

A review was conducted in Coimbatore, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Dindigul districts and Anamalai Tiger reserve and other areas bordering Kerala.

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Bench) dated May 23, 2022 had observed that when the culprits are arrested, proper action would be initiated against them.

State Health and Family Welfare department has constituted a committee comprising the superintendent of police, regional transport officer, additional director of panchayats, joint director of animal husbandry, and commissioner of municipal corporation to look into the matter. The committee will meet every month and will be presided over by the District Collector.

The committee will monitor the number of cases registered in each district of the state against bio-medical waste dumping and take stringent action against those responsible.

