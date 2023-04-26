BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TN govt likely to sell cooking gas cylinders through fair price shops

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Services is likely to give licenses to fair-price shops in the state to sell cooking gas cylinders.

Currently, the cooking gas cylinders of 5 kg and 10 kg Free trade license (FTL) cylinders of the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMC) are being sold through its supermarkets, including Tamil Nadu Urban Cooperative Societies (TUCS).

Notably, Tamil Nadu has 35,000 fair price shops and this network is spread across the state including in remote areas.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, told media persons that the discussions for this proposal is in the initial stages with the representatives of Oil marketing companies.

He said that if this proposal is through, then more cylinders could be sold across the state and added that existing customers of the oil companies could pick up the cylinders from the fair price shops in remote areas of the state.

The Civil Supplies secretary said that the department had worked hard to get ISO certification for 5,000 fair price shops and is striving to get ISO certification for as many more shops.

The fair price shops are now painted fresh with amenities like drinking water and washroom facilities for both — the consumers and the staff.

Staff are also being provided soft skill training.

